Three new Himachal Pradesh high court judges sworn in
Jul 31, 2023 11:08 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed judges at the Raj Bhawan
Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi and Rakesh Kainthla were sworn in as the judges of the high court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed judges at the Raj Bhawan.
Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India.
Chief Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Ramachandra Rao, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, judges of high court, ministers and advocate general Anup Kumar Rattan were among others who attended the swearing-in ceremony.