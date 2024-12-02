Menu Explore
Three newly elected Punjab MLAs take oath

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2024 10:39 PM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party’s state unit president Aman Arora were present as Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar, Dera Baba Nanak MLA Gurdeep Singh Randhawa and Gidderbaha MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon took oath

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs of Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak and Gidderbaha assembly constituencies.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs of Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak and Gidderbaha assembly constituencies. (HT Photo)
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs of Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak and Gidderbaha assembly constituencies. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party’s state unit president Aman Arora were present as Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar, Dera Baba Nanak MLA Gurdeep Singh Randhawa and Gidderbaha MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon took oath.

The newly elected legislator of Barnala, Congress’ Kuldeep Singh Dhillon did not turn up for the ceremony.

According to the state assembly spokesperson, CM Mann congratulated the newly elected MLAs. Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Hardeep Singh Mundian and Dr Ravjot Singh, besides Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal were also present on the occasion.

