Three of family die in Sangrur road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Apr 09, 2025 09:30 AM IST

According to police, the accident happened at around 6 am when four members of a family from Rama Mandi in Bathinda district were travelling towards Patiala in a Swift car.

Three members of a family died while one was critically injured when their vehicle met with an accident on the Zirakpur-Bathinda National Highway near Sangrur on Tuesday morning.

The car met with an accident on the Zirakpur-Bathinda National Highway near Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT)
The car met with an accident on the Zirakpur-Bathinda National Highway near Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Krishan Kumar (82) and his sons, Jatinder Kumar (57) and Ravi Kumar (52), who died on the spot. Karan Kumar (25), son of Jatinder Kumar, sustained critical injuries and has been referred to Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana for further treatment.

“When the vehicle was near the Upli village cut on the national highway close to Sangrur, the driver lost control trying to avoid a stray animal on the road, and the car collided with an iron pole,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhdev Singh said. He added that the family was on their way to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh for the treatment of Krishan Kumar.

