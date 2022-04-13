Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
: Three members of a family were found murdered with multiple injuries on their bodies by a sharp-edged weapon here on Tuesday, police said.
The bodies were located after neighbours felt a foul smell emanating from a house in power colony here and informed the police.
The deceased have been identified as retired thermal plant school teacher Harcharan Singh, his wife Paramjit Kaur and daughter Dr.Charanpreet Kaur, who was posted at civil hospital in Anandpur Sahib. The couple’s son is reported to be missing.
Police said that it was a case of murder with multiple injuries on the bodies of the victims with sharp edged weapons. It appeared that the victims were murdered one or two days back.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding that investigation has started in the case, besides a look out for Harcharan’s son.
-
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
-
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
-
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
-
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
-
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
