Three of Karnal family killed as truck falls on SUV after mishap in Jind

Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed and two others critically injured on Saturday morning when a speeding Canter rammed into their parked SUV and overturned onto it on National Highway-152D near Lajwana village in Jind’s Julana block. Local residents and a police team rushed to the spot to rescue the victims. (HT Photo for representation)

The victims, all residents of Sector 8 in Karnal, were heading toward the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan when the mishap took place at around 9 am. According to the police and witnesses, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV had pulled over on the highway after hitting a stray animal. Moments later, a speeding Canter approaching from behind crashed into the stationary SUV and flipped on top of it, trapping the occupants inside.

Local residents and a police team rushed to the spot to rescue the victims. The three occupants who died on the spot were identified as Dharampal, 43, his brother-in-law Raj Kumar, 50, and sister-in-law Sweety, 40.

The injured women, identified as Neetu, 40, and Ritu, 40, were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Julana before being referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where their condition is reportedly stable.

The driver of the Canter fled the scene immediately after the accident. Assistant sub inspector and investigating officer Virendra Singh said that the bodies were handed over to the family members following post-mortem examinations at the civil hospital. He added that investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, and an FIR is being registered under Section 106 of the BNS against the absconding Canter driver based on the statements of the survivors.