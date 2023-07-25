Three killed in clash between two groups in Sonepat

Three persons were killed in a clash between two groups in Sonepat’s Agwanpur village on Monday evening, said the police. The exact reason behind the attack could not be ascertained, the SHO added.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Pal (65) and two brothers — Abhishek and Ashwani — of the rival group. The police seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge and motorcycle from the crime spot.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Ashwani and Abhishek, who were going on a bike, barged into the house of their co-villager Somdutt and opened fire at him.

“When his uncle Vijay Pal came there, the two brothers shot at him and he died during treatment at a hospital. The family members and neighbours of Vijay Pal caught the duo and thrashed them with sticks and stones,” said Ganaur police SHO Ravi Kumar.

He further said other villagers tried to pacify the family members but till then, Ashwani had died on the spot and his brother, who was being rushed to a hospital in Khanpur Kalan, died on the way.

“We have initiated a probe on a complaint filed by Vijay Pal’s cousin Somdutt. Both the brothers had criminal history and were booked in at least six cases. They also used to threaten the villagers,” the SHO added.

The SHO said before firing shots at Somdutt, the duo had opened fire at another villager Simran but he remained unhurt. The exact reason behind the attack could not be ascertained, the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON