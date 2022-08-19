Three PU teachers get show-cause notices for travelling to USA against directives
The faculty members – Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar – have been directed to submit their response to PU within seven days
Show-cause notices have been issued to three Panjab University (PU) faculty members, including a former senate and syndicate member, for visiting the United States of America for a project, after the varsity rescinded its approval for the same at the last minute.
The faculty members – Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar – have been directed to submit their response to the university within seven days. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting.
The teachers had received the projects from two industries, and had planned to visit a few institutions in the USA. Initially, the varsity had sanctioned their request to travel for the Corporate Social Responsibility project, and had granted them an advance for the same in June 2022. The duty leave of two teachers was sanctioned, while objections were raised over one teacher’s travel. The teachers responded to the objections and also delivered a presentation on how the project would benefit the university.
A notice sent to one of the teachers says that on July 25, the office of the dean of university instructions (DUI) had informed them through an email that the approval to their visit to USA was being withheld due to administrative reasons. However, the teachers say that they had already left for the USA when the notice was issued.
Former senator and syndicate member professor Navdeep Goyal said, “We are working on new ways of using renewable energy so that the country’s power needs can be met in future. We will give appropriate responses to the university.”
Notably, in the previous senate Navdeep Goyal’s alliance with Ashok Goyal had the majority. Goyal, along with other five candidates from the alliance, had been declared winners in the senate election last year from the constituency of faculties, but the PU chancellor had refused to accord his approval to the election in April.
Unprecedented, arbitrary action: PUTA
Meanwhile, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Mritunjay Kumar condemned the university’s decision to issue show-cause notices to the teachers. “The varsity’s action is unprecedented and arbitrary. They (the three teachers) had followed all rules and regulations prescribed by the university. Such an action will reflect badly on the university, and may impact its rankings as well.”
PU registrar YP Verma said the notices were issued as per the syndicate’s decision.
Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Monu Rana's nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking's caretaker in Ambala's Mullana. In Kashyap's complaint, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Ravi Kashyap, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town. According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity's toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July. The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
Two new swine flu cases detected in Mohali
Two new cases of swine flu have been confirmed by the Mohali health department, taking their number this year to three. The two patients include a 61-year-old man from Omax Silver Burge, Mullanpur, and a 60-year-old woman from Bhopal. According to the health department, the woman had travelled to Shimla for vacation and was brought to a private hospital in Mohali with complaints of respiratory distress.
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. 58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony.
Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
