Three shooters of Bhau gang caught in Bahadurgarh

Three shooters of Himanshu, alias Bhau, gang were arrested by the Haryana special task force (STF) near Kulashi village in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Saturday evening. The accused are said to have a criminal past.

The suspects have been identified as Vishal of Nilothi village, Praveen of Jasaur Kheri and Akash, alias Sagar, of Asoda village in Jhajjar. Four weapons and 14 live cartridges have been seized from them.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Yashvir said the police had got information about the movement of three sharp-shooters of the Himanshu gang following which a checkpoint was laid near Kulashi village.

“The suspects were in a black SUV and they were planning to execute some crime in the area. The trio also has a criminal history. We will interrogate them about their plan and from where they got weapons,” the ASI added.