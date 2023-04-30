Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Returning from Golden Temple, three killed in Tarn Taran road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Apr 30, 2023 10:12 PM IST

The police have registered a case against the unidentified tipper truck driver, who managed to escape the spot

Three youths, who were returning to their homes after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, were killed after their motorcycle collided with a tipper truck near Vein Puin village on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Amritpal Singh (17), Money (20) and Arshdeep Singh (20) of Fatehabad village in Tarn Taran.

Deceased Amritpal’s father Tarsem Lal said his son along with his two friends — Money and Arshdeep Singh — had gone to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. “Around 5.30 am, they were returning back. When the trio reached near the Vein Puin village, a tipper truck coming from the opposite side hit their motorcycle. The truck also mowed down the trio before escaping from the spot.”

Goindwal Sahib deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Arun Sharma, along with other police officials, reached the spot and initiated probe. The DSP said the bodies were sent to Tarn Taran civil hospital for post-mortem. “Our teams are working to nab the absconding driver,” he added.

