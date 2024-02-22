Three-day Chitra Bharati National Film Festival to kick off tomorrow in Panchkula

Panchkula is abuzz as it gears up to host a national film festival. The fifth edition of the three-day Chitra Bharati Film Festival, a collaboration between Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana and the Haryana Government, is all set to take place from February 23 to 25 at Red Bishop in Sector 1, Panchkula. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the film festival in Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

While chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur will grace the closing ceremony, which will take place at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector-5. Film artists, filmmakers, and producers from across the country are expected to participate in this national film festival.

Deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan has overseen preparations for this national-level film festival, which will feature 133 short films, children’s films, and documentaries. Attendees can enjoy these screenings for free. In addition to film screenings, renowned personalities such as Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Sandeep Bhutodia, Vivek Agnihotri, and Dr Manmohan Vaidya will impart their expertise during these sessions.

A captivating musical night on February 24 will feature a grand performance by the Himachal Police Orchestra titled “Harmony of Pines.” Notable personalities such as Vivek Agnihotri, Esha Gupta, Daler Mehndi, and many others will grace this three-day National Film Festival.

Surendra Yadav, the organising secretary of Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to promote Indian culture through cinema.