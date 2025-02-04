Tibetans born in India after 1987 are eligible voters in India: Himachal speaker

Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday said Tibetans born in India after 1987 are eligible to exercise their voting rights. Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File)

“Tibetans born in India after 1987 have been granted voting rights by the Himachal Pradesh government, integrating them further into the democratic framework of the country, Pathania said while meeting with a delegation from the Tibetan Government-in-Exile at his office.

The delegation’s visit was a courtesy call to express gratitude for the unwavering support provided by the Indian government and the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to the Tibetan community. The delegation included MPs Dondup Tashi and Tsering Yangchen, who were accompanied by chief representative officer of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile in Shimla, Sewang Phingchok, and secretary Palden.

Talking about the Indo-Tibetan relations, Pathania said Himachal Pradesh has a historical trade and commercial connection with Tibet which remains intact.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Pathania, talking about the historical and cultural ties between India and Tibet, said, “Tibetans have been residing in India for over 65 years, with Dharamshala serving as the epicenter of the Tibetan struggle.”

“The Indian government has always stood by the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, and our support will continue without hesitation,” said Pathania while expressing his personal respect for the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and announced his intention to visit Dharamshala soon to meet him.

MP Tsering Yangchen conveyed the Tibetan Government-in-Exile’s appreciation for the protection and assistance granted by the Indian government and the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. She emphasized the importance of continued cooperation for the Tibetan community’s welfare and governance.

Tsering Yangchen and Dhondup Tashi, parliamentarians, Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile called on governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan on Monday. Shimla chief representative officer Tsewang Phuntsok and chief representative office secretary Tenzin Palden were also present on the occasion.