Time for Hooda to give ‘hisaab’: Haryana CM Saini

In a counter to Haryana Congress’ “Haryana Maange Hisaab” campaign, chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini asked former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda to list out works done during his 10-year tenure. “The Congress party is trying to mislead the people in the state,” reiterated Saini. (PTI)

“I have asked him 11 questions and will ask more in the future. Hooda is asking “hisaab” so he should give “hisaab” of works done during the tenure of the previous Congress government,” said Saini while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the modern apple, fruit and vegetable market in Pinjore on Wednesday.

The CM said, “In the Congress regime, there was discrimination in development works. Whereas the present government has got development works done equally in all constituencies, be it Kalka assembly or Narnaul assembly adjoining Rajasthan. There was no discrimination against any assembly. Whereas in the Congress government, development work was limited to the chief minister’s area.”

“Hooda should tell how much development has been done in which village,” said Saini.

Talking of “parchi-Kharchi” system, Saini said, “People of the state know very well on what basis jobs were given in the previous government. During the tenure of the present government, youth are being given government jobs based on merit without any ‘parchi-Kharchi’.”

The CM said the Congress party had talked about providing 24-hour electricity in the state in its manifesto, but they did not fulfil this promise either whereas the present government is providing 24-hour electricity supply in almost all the villages of the state.

Saini said, “In the previous government, corruption was rampant in the transfer of employees and officers. The present government has worked to make the transfer process transparent by implementing the online transfer policy.”

He said in the previous government, people had to wait for three days to get gas cylinders. Whereas, the present government has provided free gas cylinders to 12 lakh women under the Ujjwala scheme.

“The present government has established colleges within a radius of 20 km so that daughters do not have to go far from home to get higher education and Hooda should tell what his government did for the welfare of daughters,” he added.

Saini listed welfare sets taken by the BJP government and even for farmers. “The farmers of Haryana want to ask Hooda how many crops he has purchased at MSP during his tenure,” said Saini, adding that under the BJP government, 14 crops are being purchased at MSP.