Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will lay the foundation stone for a "world-class super-speciality hospital for children", to be built at an estimated cost of ₹417.07 crore, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. TN CM Stalin to lay foundation stone for children’s super-speciality hospital in Chennai: Minister

The proposed healthcare facility follows an announcement made by Stalin in July 2024 that a children’s super-speciality hospital and research centre, claimed to be the first of its kind in the state, would be established at the campus of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy.

"The hospital will be built on 6.50 acres at ₹417.07 crore. The CM is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on January 27," Subramanian told reporters.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to upgrade medical infrastructure to global standards, the minister said several multi-speciality facilities had been established across the state.

He pointed out that the Kalaignar Centenary Super-Speciality Hospital, constructed on the same campus, is already in public use and stands as a state-of-the-art facility with modern amenities.

Subramanian said the main hospital building would comprise six floors, while an adjacent hostel block would have five floors.

The campus would also include residential quarters for professors and a canteen, he added.

The children’s hospital will house several specialised departments, including emergency and outpatient services, endocrinology, pulmonology, cardiology, neurology, haematology and nephrology, he said.

According to the minister, officials of the Public Works Department have indicated that the construction is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Responding to a query, Subramanian said that since the present government assumed office, 708 urban health and wellness centres, 50 primary health centres and 19 district government headquarters hospitals have been established.

"In line with these initiatives, a new 253-bed hospital built at ₹40 crore in Gudiyatham in Vellore district will be inaugurated on January 26 by Public Works Minister E V Velu and me," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.