To boost turnout, Karnal admn reaches out to young voters

The district administration here is making all-out efforts to increase voting percentage in the Lok Sabha and Karnal assembly byelections, both scheduled for May 25, particularly targeting the young voters. The district administration here is making all-out efforts to increase voting percentage in the Lok Sabha and Karnal assembly byelections, both scheduled for May 25, particularly targeting the young voters. (AFP file)

As per the data provided by the district election office, of the total 21,04,229 voters in the Karnal parliamentary constituency, including Karnal and Panipat districts, there are 46,078 voters in the category of 18-19 years that are being considered first-time electors.

While there are 11,96,446 total voters in Karnal and 9,07,783 in Panipat, the female voters form a chunk of 47.36% (9,96,603) on the seat and there are 52.63% (11,07,588) male voters. There are 38 transgender voters as well.

Similarly, there are 15,572 voters in Persons with Disability (PwD) category, 25,848 are 85+ voters, 1205 are 100+ voters, 54 are oversees voters and 5473 are service voters, the data shows.

Karnal Lok Sabha seat comprises nine Assembly segments — Karnal, Nilokheri, Indri, Assandh and Gharaunda in Karnal district and Panipat City, Panipat Rural, Israna and Samalkha in Panipat district.

Maximum 2,75,830 voters are in Panipat Rural assembly segment, while the lowest are in Israna (SC) at 1,82,014.

According to the figures, during the 2019 general elections, a voter turnout of 74.3% was recorded in Haryana, 71.7% voters cast their vote in Karnal, highest since 1996.

Additional deputy commissioner Akhil Pilani said with the slogan, “No Voter to be left behind”, the administration has engaged departments and organizations like education, sports, information, public relations and language department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, common service centres and others for the purpose.

Yogesh Saini, under-training IAS, Karnal, said, “The teams of education department will carry out signature campaigns and reach out to the young voters at colleges through selfie points, wall of democracy, banners and posters. On Tuesday, at least 7,000 students at nearly 700 government schools took part in poster-making, slogan writing, rangoli making, debate and other activities under the SVEEP initiative that will continue till May 24 in every block of the district.”

Narender Singh, district information, public relations and language officer (DIPRO) said that his department teams will visit over 100 villages, bus stops and railway station of the district to play awareness songs, jingles and organise nukkad natak to increase the voter turnout.

Total voters on Karnal parliamentary seat- 21,04,229

Male voters- 11,07,588

Female voters- 9,96,603

Transgender- 38

PwD- 15,572

85+ - 25,848

100+- 1205

18-19 years- 46,078

Oversees voters- 54

Service voters- 5473