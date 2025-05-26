To check farm fires, Punjab lays thrust on custom hiring centres

With the Centre sanctioning a ₹500-crore outlay under its crop residue management (CRM) programme to curb stubble burning during the kharif harvest season in Punjab, a significant portion of the funding — ₹360 crore — will be directed towards strengthening custom hiring centres (CHCs). A farmer burns straw stubble in a paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar. (AFP File)

For the first time since the initiative was launched in 2018, this year’s plan places a strong emphasis on strengthening CHCs that play a crucial role in managing paddy straw in Punjab. These centres are a unit comprising a set of farm machinery, implements and equipment meant for custom hiring by farmers. These provide farmers with access to machinery like straw balers and rakes, enabling them to collect and utilise straw for various purposes instead of burning it. CHCs are part of a broader strategy to manage crop residue, including in-situ and ex-situ methods, and to reduce air pollution caused by stubble burning.

The move comes after years of growing concern over the air pollution caused by stubble burning in Punjab and neighbouring states. Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution in the National Capital Region in October and November. As the window for rabi crop wheat is very short after the paddy harvest, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly get rid of crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

60:40 funding ratio

Under the plan, the Centre will contribute 60% of the funds ( ₹300 crore), while the Punjab government will contribute 40% ( ₹200 crore). This 60:40 funding model has been in place since 2022, replacing the earlier 100% central funding that existed between 2018 and 2021.

The plan aims to establish 1,000 CHCs for in-situ management (mixing stubble into the soil) and 500 CHCs for ex-situ management (removing and utilising the straw). Each CHC will be eligible for subsidies of up to ₹24 lakh, with project costs capped at ₹30 crore.

“It’s essential to establish separate centres for in-situ and ex-situ management to streamline the supply chain for paddy straw,” said an official from the Punjab agriculture department.

Target of 4,367 machines for residue management

The plan also includes a target to distribute 4,367 subsidised machines to farmers in 2025. These machines will help with in-situ management, such as straw mulching and seeding. The distribution will focus on high-demand machines, including 900 super seeders, 703 zero till drills, 600 balers and rakes, 440 surface seeders. However, officials stated that Punjab requires at least five times more machinery to cover the entire 31.5 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation effectively.

₹30 crore for ex-situ projects

In addition to in-situ management, ₹30 crore has been allocated for ex-situ projects, which involve the collection and utilization of paddy straw. The plan includes subsidies for the establishment of 26 units with a 3,000-tonne capacity and 14 units with a 4,500-tonne capacity. These projects will help create a market for paddy straw in industries like biomass energy production, packaging, and composting.

Dip in stubble burning

Punjab has seen a dip in stubble burning cases in 2024, with the number of incidents dropping to 10,909 from 36,663 in 2023. The reduction marks a significant achievement, as the state had reported over 76,000 cases in 2020 and 49,922 cases in 2022.

In 2018, the state recorded 50,590 cases of stubble burning, 55,210 in 2019, 76,929 in 2020, 71,159 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, 36,663 in 2023 and 10,909 in 2024.

Despite the progress, the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) have continued to press for further reductions, aiming for zero stubble burning in the coming years.

The CRM programme was launched in 2018 after intervention from the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) in response to rising air pollution levels during the harvest season. Since then, over ₹3,600 crore has been allocated to Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, with Punjab receiving the largest share — over ₹1,682 crore — due to its large area under paddy cultivation.