To tackle staff shortage: Punjab to recruit 400 doctors soon, says health minister

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday said that the state government will soon recruit 400 doctors to expand health services in the state. He said the entire recruitment process has been completed.

“Additionally, to make the state a hub for medical education, new medical colleges will be opened in four districts — Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Sangrur, and Malerkotla,” Balbir Singh said while participating in a state-level campaign on dengue awareness.

The campaign is being conducted with the support of health department teams and students of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital and the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in the Faridkot district. He stated that the state government is receiving full support from the residents and educational institutions in the fight against dengue.

The minister said that due to special initiatives taken by the Punjab government and the awareness campaign run by the health department, there has been a significant reduction in dengue cases in Punjab this year. He mentioned that last year, 654 dengue cases were reported in Faridkot district, while only 120 cases have been reported this time. He emphasised that students are the biggest medium for raising awareness about vector-borne diseases and other illnesses.

He instructed health department officials that regular check-ups should be conducted for all students, and their support should be utilised in the dengue campaign, and students who perform well in this area will be honoured. He also engaged in a question-and-answer session with students and discussed precautions and treatments related to dengue.

He said that over 2.25 crore people have received treatment from 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the state. “Soon, doctors and support staff will be appointed in district-level and sub-division-level hospitals. The shortage of medicines in hospitals will be addressed, and all types of improvements will be ensured with the advice of public representatives, doctors, and staff,” he said.

Dr Rajiv Sood, vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), assured the minister that students from the university and medical college would provide all possible support in the campaign against dengue.