Four men in an SUV shot at an employee of the Sirohi Bahali toll plaza in Mahendergarh’s Nangal Chaudhary on Thursday, following an argument after the car driver tried to cross the toll through the line meant for two-wheelers, and that too without paying the toll charge. Toll plaza employee shot at in Mahendergarh

The toll plaza employees and four men travelling in the SUV pelted each other with stones over non-payment of toll plaza fee. When the situation got tense, a person travelling in the SUV opened fire in which a toll employee Harish Kumar sustained bullet injury. The injured employee is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nangal Chaudhary.

Nangal Chaudhary station house officer Ravinder Kumar said, “ We are probing whether the employee sustained bullet injury or injury due to stone-pelting,” he added.

The SHO said that four unidentified men were booked for attempted murder and rioting and efforts are on to arrest them.