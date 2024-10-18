Tomatoes get dearer, retail rate soars to 120

Kitchen staple tomato is getting pricier, with its cost at the city’s apni mandis climbing to ₹100, while the prices have reached as high as ₹120 per kg at retail shops. Komal Sharma, in-charge of apni mandis for Punjab Mandi Board, said, “Adverse weather conditions in July have affected local tomato production in Punjab.” (HT File)

In September, tomatoes were being sold for ₹50 per kg, however, with supply of vegetables from neighbouring hilly regions being hit, the prices soared to ₹70 per kg on October 3, ₹80 per kg October 10 and now, the vegetable is being sold for ₹100 per kg at apni mandis.

Explaining the reasons behind the spike in prices, Komal Sharma, in-charge of apni mandis for Punjab Mandi Board, said, “Adverse weather conditions in July have affected local tomato production in Punjab. As a result, the apni mandis in Chandigarh have started sourcing tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh and Bangalore to satisfy the demand. However, due to erratic supply from hills during monsoon, increased transportation and logistics costs, tomatoes are currently being sold for ₹80 to ₹100 per kg at apni mandis.”

Besides tomatoes, the prices of onions have also gone up. Costing ₹60 per kg at apni mandis last week, onions are now selling for ₹80 per kg. For onions, the price rise is being attributed to shortage in supply of kharif onions from Maharashtra, country’s top grower, due to the monsoon, which is affecting other states as well.

The prices of other vegetables grown on hills have also increased. Among them, capsicum is being sold at ₹160 per kg, brinjal at ₹50 per kg and bottle gourd at ₹50 per kg. Garlic is being sold for ₹340 per kg, whereas ginger costs ₹100 per kg. Lemon prices have also shot up to ₹120 per kg. Also, green chillies cost ₹140 per kg and spinach is priced at ₹50 per kg.