Tools showroom gutted in fire in Ludhiana
Apr 27, 2024 10:45 PM IST
A fire erupted at a tools showroom near Dholewal Chowk on Saturday morning, engulfing the ground floor of the building. It took approximately two hours for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
A security guard noticed smoke emanating from the office room on the ground floor around 8 am and alerted the owner.
Owner Jagtar Singh said that the ground floor of the two-storey building was extensively damaged, causing destruction to machines and other tools worth nearly ₹30 lakhs.
Fire officials said that the blaze broke out around 8 am and two fire tenders to the scene to tackle the blaze were pressed into service.
