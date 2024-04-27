Tools showroom gutted in fire in Ludhiana

A fire erupted at a tools showroom near Dholewal Chowk on Saturday morning, engulfing the ground floor of the building. It took approximately two hours for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. The gutted showroom near Dholewal Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

A security guard noticed smoke emanating from the office room on the ground floor around 8 am and alerted the owner.

Owner Jagtar Singh said that the ground floor of the two-storey building was extensively damaged, causing destruction to machines and other tools worth nearly ₹30 lakhs.

Fire officials said that the blaze broke out around 8 am and two fire tenders to the scene to tackle the blaze were pressed into service.