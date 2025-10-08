Top 3 posts fall vacant in PEC

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finalising the name of Rajinder Gupta for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Punjab, Gupta has resigned from his position as chairperson of the Board of Governors of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), as he gears up for the polls scheduled for October 24. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finalising the name of Rajinder Gupta for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Punjab, Gupta has resigned from his position as chairperson of the Board of Governors of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), (HT File)

Gupta is the chairman emeritus of the Trident Group. Senior officials from PEC have confirmed his resignation. The next chairperson will be appointed by the UT administration. Any eminent educationist or industrialist can be selected for this post.

However, some faculty members have raised concern over how the institute’s governing body will not have a chairperson now in addition to having an interim director and no deputy director. A senior professor on the condition of anonymity said that PEC is yet to get a director, while no deputy director is being appointed as the seniority of the deputy director will be higher than the director. Faculty members added that the students are ultimately suffering as it is contributing towards lacklustre performance of the institute in the National institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.