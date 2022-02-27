Torchbearer of Make in Ludhiana movement DS Bhogal passes away at 91

Ex-serviceman and Bhogal Group of Industries chairperson Dhanwant Singh Bhogal passed away after a brief illness on Friday evening at the age of 91.

Bhogal, a contemporary of ace sprinter Milkha Singh, had won a 10,000 metre long-distance walkathon event at the Madras Athletic Championship in 1956. The nonagenarian, who played a crucial role in setting up the cycle industry in Punjab, is survived by three daughters.

His younger brother SS Bhogal, a former CII Punjab State Council chairperson, says soon after the Partition DS Bhogal joined the Indian air-force and served the nation for nine years. “He had a keen interest in sports. While in services he would partner with Milkha Singh (who was also in the army) for athletic events. Their friendship outlived their sports careers. Besides, the walkathon, he also won several tennis tournaments. He was an avid football and basketball player and helped promote sports in the region.”

In 1957, DS Bhogal joined his father and elder brother MS Bhogal, the founder of Bhogal Industries, and helped propel the oldest bicycle parts manufacturing unit of India, which was set up in 1938. Before that, bicycles parts were imported. This was a time when there was no electric power and machines were run with the help of engines. The group set up one of the first automatic lathe machines (which manufacture machine tools), after which then industry and commerce minister Lal Bahadur Shastri visited the factory to see the automatic machine.

This was a momentous occasion when the first Prime Minister of independent India Jawaharlal Nehru mentioned this slice of history in his speech while addressing the nation on the All India radio.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association said, “After winning the 10,000 -metre walk at the Madras Athletic Championship in 1956, DS Bhogal had represented the state in Patiala National Games.” “He was an excellent human being. Despite his achievements as a soldier, sportsperson and industrialist DS Bhogal remained grounded. There are a countless number of sportspersons whom he helped financially and was instrumental in shaping their careers,” said Dhaliwal. DS Bhogal remained the honorary secretary of the Eagles Athletic Club, Ludhiana, besides also being associated with the Punjab Armature Athletic association. Residents from all walks of life from industry, sports and charitable institutions attended his last rites. Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycle Limited; Avtar Bhogal of Bhogal Sons; UCPMA president DS Chawla; FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular; Jagatvir Singh and several others expressed their condolences.