Total collapse of governance under Sukhu’s rule: Himachal leader of Opposition

Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday alleged that under the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government, Himachal is witnessing collapse of the system in every sector of governance.

Addressing ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Chandigarh Press Club, Thakur alleged that the kind of deterioration the state has witnessed in the three-year-rule of this government is no less than black days for the hilly state. He took a dig at chief minister Sukhu, saying his government does not give proper thought, nor does ihe seriously consider various aspects before making a decision.

Sukhu had been in student politics for a long time, Thakur said, and claimed that even now, the way he is making decisions, he appears to be running his government like he is running a student organisation.

“The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is completing three years in December. I think three years is enough to assess the performance of any government,” he said.

He said, “Sukhu talks about vyavastha parivartan (bringing change in the system), but on the ground his decisions are leading to the collapse of systems at every level.

Thakur touched upon the “mounting” state debt and claimed that in just three years of the Congress government, it has increased from nearly ₹70,000 crore to over ₹1.05 lakh crore.

More than ₹35,000 crore they have borrowed during the three years, which has impacted the development in the state, he said.

The government’s lack of vision has also impacted the state’s development, the BJP leader said. Further training guns on the Sukhu government, Thakur said, it is for the first time in the state that 2,000 institutions have been closed.

“After three years, people know the fate of the promises made to women. They also promised to give 300 units of power for free, implement the old age pension scheme, and one lakh jobs every year,” the former chief minister said.

When asked about the Congress and AAP governments in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, respectively, dubbing the Centre’s financial assistance for flood and rain meagre, he said while the Centre is there to assist, the state governments too have a responsibility to provide succour to the affected people.

“It is not fair to say that the Centre has not given anything to the affected states,” he said.

Replying to a question, Thakur said they will oppose any “dilution” of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. “The present government is considering bringing an amendment to it (Section 118) which we have opposed,” he said.

Section 118 of the Act restricts the transfer of land in the state to non-agriculturists.