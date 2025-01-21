Menu Explore
Tourism devp project launched in Manali: Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 21, 2025 10:23 PM IST

Tourism development project, approved by the Asian Development Bank has been launched in Manali, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He was inaugurating of the cultural evening of the five-day National-Level Winter Carnival in Manali at Manu Rangshala.

The tourism development project, includes establishing a wellness centre, refurbishing the Naggar Castle and creating facilities such as an ice skating and a roller skating rink, with an investment of 150 crore.

Sukhu said that the art, culture and traditions of the state presents a rich legacy of Himachal and events like Winter Carnival play a crucial role in preserving this heritage and passing it on to future generations.

Calling Manali the “Heart of Himachal,” the CM said that an action plan has been prepared to address the traffic congestion and enhance facilities for the visitors.

The CM announced an increase in the incentive for women groups who participated in the Carnival’s Shobha Yatra to 30,000. He lauded their efforts in preserving traditional attire and local culinary traditions.

He also honoured the winners of the Ski mountaineering competition. In the women’s category, Sakshi Thakur secured first place, followed by Tenzin Dolma and Natasha Mehar securing second and third places respectively. In the men’s category, Hira Lal won first place, while Tenzin Bodh and Giriraj came second and third respectively.

