Tourists bat for better amenities, promotion of Chandigarh’s main attractions

With the City Beautiful immersed in tourism week celebrations, HT carried out an ear-to-the-ground interaction with tourists to gauge the mood. The city’s prominent tourist destinations include the Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, Bird Park, Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, and the Government Museum and Art Gallery. (HT Photo)

A city that boasts of distinctive modern architecture and attractions like the Capitol Complex and Rock Garden, Chandigarh drew varied responses.

While some stressed on the need to prioritise fundamentals like better maintaining the landmarks, others emphasised that the UT administration should take a more proactive approach in promoting tourism.

Fatehabad-based Preeti, 25, a first-time visitor to Chandigarh, said the city needed to enhance its website’s information about the Capitol Complex and improve restroom cleanliness.

Pune resident Seema Bamb, 39, expressed concerns about the lack of proper signagenear tourist spots and batted for battery-operated cars for senior citizens wherever long walks were required.

Meanwhile, Brenda Hennessey, 73, a tourist from the United Kingdom, praised the city’s architecture and highlighted the Capitol Complex and Rock Garden as standouts.

UT tourism director Rohit Gupta, meanwhile, said, “We are working to upgrade infrastructure, such as signages, establish working help desks at the airport and railway station, and ensure amenities such as restrooms and cleanliness.”

The UT celebrated tourism week from September 22 to 27, featuring a range of activities.

