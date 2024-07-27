Trader robbed of 40K in Jalandhar

Two masked men robbed a trader of ₹40,000 in Jalandhar. Police are investigating the incident and looking for CCTV footage to identify the accused.
Two masked men robbed a local trader of ₹40,000 in Jalandhar’s busy commercial area on Saturday. The accused entered a chemist shop and overpowered the owner. Threatening him using sharp-edged weapons, the accused directed him to open the cash drawer.
Assistant commissioner of police Nirmal Singh said the incident was reported at around 3:30 pm following which police teams were rushed to the spot to gather technical and forensic evidences. “We are also looking for CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered against unidentified accused,” he said.