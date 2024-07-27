 Trader robbed of ₹40K in Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trader robbed of 40K in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 27, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Two masked men robbed a trader of ₹40,000 in Jalandhar. Police are investigating the incident and looking for CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Two masked men robbed a local trader of 40,000 in Jalandhar’s busy commercial area on Saturday. The accused entered a chemist shop and overpowered the owner. Threatening him using sharp-edged weapons, the accused directed him to open the cash drawer.

The police are looking for CCTV footage in the area.
The police are looking for CCTV footage in the area.

Assistant commissioner of police Nirmal Singh said the incident was reported at around 3:30 pm following which police teams were rushed to the spot to gather technical and forensic evidences. “We are also looking for CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered against unidentified accused,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Trader robbed of 40K in Jalandhar
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On