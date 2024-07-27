Trader robbed of 40K in Jalandhar

Two masked men robbed a local trader of ₹40,000 in Jalandhar’s busy commercial area on Saturday. The accused entered a chemist shop and overpowered the owner. Threatening him using sharp-edged weapons, the accused directed him to open the cash drawer. The police are looking for CCTV footage in the area.

Assistant commissioner of police Nirmal Singh said the incident was reported at around 3:30 pm following which police teams were rushed to the spot to gather technical and forensic evidences. “We are also looking for CCTV footage of the area. A case has been registered against unidentified accused,” he said.