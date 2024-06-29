Traders decry law and order, shut markets in Hisar

Markets and business establishments were closed in Hisar on Friday following a total shutdown call given by traders in protest against police for failing to arrest the assailants who fired shots outside a car showroom on Monday and sought ₹5 crore ransom from owner Ram Bhagat, who is also national vice-president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Traders led by Haryana Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg took out a protest march against the police administration and the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation. (HT Photo)

The traders announced to shut down markets across the state for an indefinite period, if police fail to arrest the assailants in the next three days. Traders led by Haryana Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg took out a protest march against the police administration and the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

“The traders have shut down the auto market, grain market, Sarafa Bazaar and other establishments to protest against the poor law and order situation. The gangsters are openly firing shots at the business establishments and demanding ransom from traders. If the Hisar police fail to arrest the assailants, we will shut down the market across the state in the next three days for an indefinite period,” he told HT over the phone.

He said gangsters are operating their network without any fear and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who holds the home minister portfolio, failed to provide a safe atmosphere to state residents and traders.

In the last five days, the gangsters had demanded extortion amounts from three businessmen in Hisar district, forcing traders to shut down markets. In the second incident, a caller, who introduced himself as Mahakal had demanded an extortion amount of ₹2 crore from an automobile owner, Kittu Bansal, on Monday night and threatened to kill him if he failed to give the ransom sum.

However, in the third incident, trader Manish Goyal, alias Monu, received an extortion call from gangster Kala Khairampuria, who demanded a protection amount of ₹2 crore.

The police have failed to make any arrests in these three cases. This year, at least 12 traders and businessmen had received extortion calls from gangsters.