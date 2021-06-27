Traders, restaurateurs rejoice as Sunday lockdown lifted in Ludhiana

In a major relief to long-suffering traders and restaurateurs, the administration lifted the Sunday lockdown after two months amid dwindling coronavirus cases in the district on Saturday.

As per the latest directions, all essential and non-essential shops can remain open during the curfew relaxation period from 5am to 7.30pm. With the curfew being gradually relaxed across the district, traders and restaurateurs had been lobbying for easing of the Sunday lockdown as a bulk of their sale usually takes place on Sunday.

Wholesale traders had been one of the worst affected sectors due to the Sunday restrictions as customers from different districts and states would only visit the wholesale markets in the old city areas such as Chaura Bazar, Akalgarh Market, and AC Market on Sunday. Special markets used to be put up in the areas in anticipation of the Sunday rush in the pre-Covid era.

Chaura Bazar shopkeepers’ association general secretary Gurcharan Singh Chann said, “This is a major relief for traders as 30-35% business takes place on Sunday in wholesale markets. However, business is unlikely to pick up pace immediately as our clients have also suffered financial setbacks during the lockdown.”

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal general secretary Sunil Mehra said while the announcement will help businesses to inch towards normalcy, a relief package should also be announced for traders who have suffered significant losses.”

Earlier this week, representatives of the Beopar Mandal had threatened to raise a stir unless Sunday restrictions were lifted. Representatives of the Hotel and Restaurant Association said the decision will certainly improve businesses, but things will not come back on track until bars are allowed to open.

The association’s president Amarvir Singh said, “There will be 40 to 50% increase in restaurants’ footfall due to this decision.”

The weekend lockdown had come into force on April 26. However, night curfew from 8pm to 5am is still in place in the district.