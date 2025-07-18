Traffic movement restored on Mandi-Kullu highway

The traffic movement was restored on Thursday on the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, which was blocked on Wednesday evening following landslides in Mandi district. The traffic movement was restored on Thursday on the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, which was blocked on Wednesday evening following landslides in Mandi district. (HT File)

The highway was blocked at multiple points, including the 4-mile mark, 9-mile mark, Kainchi Mod, and Dwara. Only light motor vehicles were allowed via the Kamand bypass. On Thursday morning, one-way traffic movement was restored on the stretch and later two-way traffic was restored.

Earlier this week, traffic on the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the highway was disrupted on Monday following a landslide near the 4-mile mark. Prior to that, a landslide on Saturday had blocked the highway for over 24 hours.

However, the Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib stretch of National Highway (NH) 707 in Sirmaur district is still blocked, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The stretch was blocked after a landslide on Wednesday.

Besides, as many as 169 roads remain blocked in Himachal which includes 121 roads blocked in Mandi district alone, followed by 23 and 12 roads blocked in Kullu and Sirmaur districts respectively.

Rainfall to continue in HP, flashflood alert in nine districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded an alert of low to moderate flashflood risk in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, as the rainfall continues to pound parts of the hill-state.

The flashflood alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi and Shimla districts for 24 hours. The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence.

For July 18, the weather office in Shimla has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall at isolated places in three districts: Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. While no alert has been issued on July 19, a yellow alert has been sounded in five districts of the state on July 20. Notably, an orange alert of heavy rainfall has been issued in five districts on July 21.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on July 18, 21, 22 and 23, and at many places on July 19 and 20. One or two spells of heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on July 18 and 20, while one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected from July 21 to 23.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state. Light to moderate rain was observed at a few places and heavy rain was observed at isolated places during this period.

The highest rainfall of 67.3 mm was recorded in Nahan, followed by Dhaulakuan (58.5 mm), Paonta Sahib (56.4 mm), Dadahu (50.9 mm), Pandoh (39.0 mm), Kothi (38.0 mm), Jatton Barrage (26.0 mm), Sangrah (20.0 mm), Dharmshala (17.1 mm), Palampur (14.6 mm), Saloni (8.2 mm), Jot (7.2 mm), Chamba (6.0 mm), and Nichar (5.0 mm).