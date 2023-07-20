Landslides in Ramban bring traffic to on Jammu-Srinagar highway halt for nine hours

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was brought to a standstill for nine hours after heavy morning rains triggered multiple landslides in Ramban district.

Heavy morning rains triggered multiple landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Ramban district. (HT File)

The reopening of the highway (NH 44), the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, in the afternoon paved the way for the Baltal-bound Amarnath pilgrims to proceed to the cave shrine from Chanderkote, officials said.

Sharing details, Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said, “NH 44 has been partially restored and traffic movement resumed this afternoon. Nearly 2,600 Amarnath pilgrims for the Baltal base camp were allowed to proceed from Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote.”

Around 4,500 Amarnath pilgrims had left Jammu city on Wednesday morning, but stopped at Chanderkote in view of landslides and mudslides on the highway in Ramban district.

The SSP informed that Pahalgam-bound pilgrims were not allowed to proceed for the pilgrimage. They will stay put at the yatri niwas at Chanderkote and will proceed towards Pahalgam on Thursday morning subject to the status of NH44.

The vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended due to landslides and slush Cafetaria Morh, Mehar and Marog on the outskirts of Ramban town.

Ramban district commissioner Mussarat Islam, meanwhile, ordered closure of government and private schools from Class 1 to 10 for Thursday and Friday in view of the inclement weather.

Heavy rains had also affected Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi’s Katra on Wednesday morning. However, it was restored later in the afternoon.

Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg said, “The pilgrimage is on via the traditional track of Ban Ganga-Sanji Chhat and Tarakote Marg. The battery car service has also been restored.”

However, helicopter service from Katra to Sanji Chhat and vice versa remained suspended for the day in view of inclement weather, he added.

Bridge on Jammu-Pathankot highway damaged

The heavy downpour that began around 3 am also tilted two pillars of a concrete bridge over Tarnah Nullah between Chadwal and Dayalachak on Jammu-Pathankot national highway (NH44) prompting the authorities to divert traffic movement from Sherpur village.

A duty officer at the Kathua police control room said, “Pillar number 6 and 7 of a concrete bridge over Tarnah Nullah between Chadwal and Dayalachak tilted in heavy rains around 5 am this morning. Though the bridge remains intact, as a precautionary measure the traffic movement has been diverted via Sherpur village.”

Kathua police also issued an advisory for the people advising them to avoid crossing the bridge till its restoration.

“We strongly advise all motorists and pedestrians to avoid using Chadwal Bridge until necessary repairs are completed. Please find alternative routes to your destinations. Follow diversion and temporary routes made by Kathua police. These routes are designed to facilitate smooth traffic flow and reduce discomfort”, it read.

More showers to follow

The meteorological department (MeT), meanwhile, forecast intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and in scattered places of Kashmir from Thursday till Sunday.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is possible at some places of Jammu region during this week till Sunday,” said a Met spokesperson.

Katra received extremely heavy rainfall of 315.4 mm in the past 24 hours, with the spokesperson noting, “This is heaviest rainfall since 1980.Earlier it was 292.4mm on July 31 in 2019.”

MeT cautioned the people to stay alert to landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and flash floods in the region.

