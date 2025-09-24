Traffic plan issued for Kullu-Manali National Highway

As part of the traffic restoration on the Kullu-Manali national highway, district magistrate Torul S Raveesh has issued orders for a traffic plan after several sections of the NH were washed away by swollen Beas River after the monsoon fury. One-way traffic will be restored on the NH from 9.30 pm to 10 am. During this period, local vehicles from Patlikuhl to Kalath will also be allowed to travel in both directions. (File)

The Raison-Manali (Right Bank Road) will be closed from 10 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 9.30 pm. During this period, all traffic between Kullu and Manali will be diverted via the Left Bank Road (via Raison).

From 2 pm to 5 pm, the Right Bank Road will be open only for one-way traffic from Kullu to Manali. During this time, only local vehicles will be allowed to travel in both directions between Patlikuhl and Kalath. The journey from Raison to Aloo Ground takes 50 minutes. Therefore, the NH will be closed to all vehicles at Raison from 4.30 pm and from Aloo Ground from 5.20 pm.

The NH will be completely closed from 5 pm to 9.30 pm for repair and widening work. During this time, only emergency vehicles will be allowed and the remaining traffic will travel via the Left Bank Road.

The road will remain open for two-way traffic from Raison to 15 Mile (Dohlunala). After this, vehicles will be stopped at 15 Mile and Allo Ground as scheduled and then sent forward in a controlled manner. The journey to 15 Mile Allo Ground takes 15 to 20 minutes. Vehicles will be stopped at 15 Mile at 4:50 pm and at Potato Ground at 5:10 pm.