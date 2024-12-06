Traffic police push for heavy vehicle ban to ease increasing gridlocks in Mohali

Realising the mounting traffic crisis in the city, the Mohali traffic police have urgently requested the deputy commissioner to restrict the entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours in the morning and evening. A meeting for traffic decongestion has been called by the DC on December 10. (HT Photo)

With crucial roads like Airport Road (PR-7) increasingly being burdened by burgeoning traffic, causing massive snarls and even fatal accidents, police are pushing for an immediate ban on heavy vehicle entry from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 8 pm to alleviate the chaos.

In a written communique to Mohali DC Aashika Jain, superintendent of police (SP), Traffic, Harinder Singh Maan highlighted the severe congestion on the Airport Road stretch from Kharar KFC Chowk to Airport Chowk, which also serves as a key route to the city’s industrial area, further exacerbating the traffic nightmares.

In addition to the Airport Road, the SP also suggested limiting heavy vehicle movement on the Lakhnaur T-point towards Landran Road during peak hours to ease congestion.

Both stretches are major chokepoints during rush hours, leaving commuters stuck in serpentine queues daily. But the administration and police have failed to find lasting solutions.

DC forms three-member committee to tackle menace

To evaluate the proposal, DC Aashika Jain has formed a three-member committee, including SP Traffic, Kharar SDM and Kharar MC executive officer, to assess potential parking sites for heavy vehicles during the restricted hours.

The committee has been tasked with submitting a report by next week, with the DC emphasising the need to balance decongestion efforts with minimising disruption to commuters. “Parking heavy vehicles on the roadside, especially in Kharar, may worsen the chaos. We will take a decision after studying the committee’s suggestions,” said DC Jain.

A meeting for traffic decongestion has also been called by the DC on December 10.

Meanwhile, a traffic police officer said the traffic chaos in Mohali had turned alarming due to multiple factors, including the blockade at Shambhu-Punjab barrier amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.

“Mohali’s traffic issues now mirror those of larger cities like Gurugram, with increased vehicular movement. Covering a 5km distance during rush hour now takes no less than 30 minutes. The daily congestion is not only causing air pollution and fuel wastage, but also road accidents. The growing traffic mayhem in Mohali needs urgent attention,” a police officer said, adding that a comprehensive field survey will be conducted to assess vehicle volumes on these stretches before finalising the heavy vehicle restrictions.

According to a 2022 Road Safety Audit report by Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, Mohali, daily vehicle volume on key stretches, such as from Gopal Sweets in Kharar to Airport Chowk, reached over 27,000 between 8 am and 10 am, and nearly 36,000 between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Amid the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have also recommended the installation of speed limit boards on various crucial roads in Mohali to curb speeding.