Traffic restored on Manali-Leh highway after blockade cleared in Lahaul-Spiti

Traffic was restored on the Manali-Leh highway after it was cleared of debris near Zingzing Bar following a flash flood early on Monday, police said. Boulders being removed from the Leh-Manali highway that got blocked due to a cloudburst in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The Lahaul and Spiti district was struck by two incidents of flash flood following heavy rainfall early in the morning. The resultant landslides had blocked the road near Zingzing Bar and traffic was being held up at the Darcha and Sarchu police posts.

The Lahaul-Spiti police later in a statement said that the road had been cleared, adding, “According to information received from the police check post at Darcha, the one-way road at Zingzing Bar on National Highway-3 has been restored for traffic movement. Travellers are advised to exercise caution and follow traffic regulation.”

According to the police, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had been swiftly mobilised to clear the stretch.

Meanwhile, a flash flood occurred at the Dandhal Nullah on Sansari Killar Thirot Tandi (SKTT) road in the Udaipur sub division, resulting in a blockage of the road due to heavy debris.

The Udaipur station house officer (SHO) with his team reached the spot and ensured precautionary measures, police said. No loss of life or property was reported and restoration work is underway.

Meanwhile, residents of Junda village were evacuated after the rise of water levels in the Chenab river.