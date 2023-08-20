News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: One more body recovered, death toll in Summerhill landslide rises to 17

Himachal: One more body recovered, death toll in Summerhill landslide rises to 17

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Aug 20, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Meanwhile, the officials of state disaster management authority said 338 casualties have been reported since the onset of monsoon on June 24. At least 117 people have died in road accidents and 221 in other rain related incidents

With the recovery of one more body from the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple here, the death toll in the incident has increased to 17.

Rescue and search operation is underway by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the landslide-affected areas after heavy rainfall, in Shimla on Saturday. (ANI)
The victim has been identified as Ish Sharma (25), said Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi. Deceased’s father Prof PL Sharma and mother Rekha Sharma also died in the landslide. Their bodies have already been recovered. The family had gone to the temple to offer prayers when debris flowing down the hill swept away the shrine on August 14 morning.

The death toll in the three landslide incidents has now increased to 24.

Meanwhile, the officials of state disaster management authority said 338 casualties have been reported since the onset of monsoon on June 24. At least 117 people have died in road accidents and 221 in other rain related incidents.

Highest 78 casualties have been reported in Shimla followed by 48 in Kullu and 39 in Chamba.

In Kullu, 23 people have been killed, followed by Solan (31), Sirmaur (24), Kangra (23), Una (19), Bilaspur (12), Kinnaur (11) and four in Lahaul-Spiti.

