3 BTech students killed, 2 injured as car collides with tractor in Jhajjar

Three engineering students died and two received serious injuries after their Swift car reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer near Dulhera village in Jhajjar on Friday night, police said.

the incident took place when the engineering students were returning to Delhi after taking part in the annual function of Ganga International Engineering College in Jhajjar's Kablana village on Friday night

The deceased have been identified as Manik, 23, and Renu, 22, both residents of Delhi, and Ishu, 22, of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. Injured Khushi is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh and Monika is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

According to Bahadurgarh sadar police officials, the incident took place when the engineering students were returning to Delhi after taking part in the annual function of Ganga International Engineering College in Jhajjar’s Kablana village on Friday night.

“When their car reached near Dulhera village, it collided with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the spot along with his vehicle. We have booked an unknown driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and efforts are on to identify him,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sadar Bahadurgarh. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after conducting autopsy.

