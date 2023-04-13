Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Three killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Apr 13, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Three people died and 10 others were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned near Garhi Manoswal in Punjab. They were on their way for a community kitchen event.

A tractor-trailer overturned near village Garhi Manoswal in the district, leaving three people dead and 10 others injured on Wednesday, police said.

A tractor-trailer overturned near village Garhi Manoswal in Hoshiarpur, leaving three people dead and 10 others injured on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A tractor-trailer overturned near village Garhi Manoswal in Hoshiarpur, leaving three people dead and 10 others injured on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place when they were going to Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar sub division for arranging ‘langar’ (community kitchen) on the occasion of Baisakhi.When they reached near village Garhi Mansowal, the driver of the tractor-trailer failed to control the vehicle and it overturned.

The deceased were identified as Jaswinder Singh (28), Davinder Singh (13), and Darshan Singh (60), all of village Bodal Samrala, district Ludhiana.

Their bodies were sent to civil hospital in Garhshankar for postmortem.

The injured were admitted to the civil hospital.

baisakhi civil hospital darshan singh davinder singh district driver jaswinder singh langar police vehicle wednesday + 9 more
