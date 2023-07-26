3 of family die, 1 injured as car rolls down hill in J&K’s Doda

Three members of a family were killed and their teenaged relative was injured when their car rolled down a 500ft gorge in the Bamoo area of Doda district on Tuesday night, said officials. Three members of a family were killed and their teenaged relative was injured when their car rolled down a 500ft gorge in the Bamoo area of Doda district on Tuesday night. (Representational photo)

The deceased were identified as Muzaffar Ahmed, 27, son of Abdul Karim Khan of Swara Gandoh, Bilal Ahmed, 30, son of Taj Din of Drudi Gandoh and 12-year-old Insha, the daughter of Aijaz Ahmed of Dhosa.

Police said the injured, Danish Ahmed, 14, son of Aijaz Ahmed, is the lone survivor of the crash. He was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

The victims were on their way from Kishtwar to Gandoh when the accident occurred at Bamoo at 8.30pm on Tuesday. They had gone to Kishtwar to meet relatives, who had returned after the Haj pilgrimage recently.

The police said that initial probe showed the driver of the Maruti 800 had lost control before the car rolled down the hill.

Soon after the mishap, locals and policemen from Kahara post rushed to the rescue of the victims.

A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.