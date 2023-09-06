News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man, 3-year-old daughter killed in Hoshiarpur accident

Man, 3-year-old daughter killed in Hoshiarpur accident

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Sep 06, 2023 01:07 AM IST

A man and his three-year-old daughter were killed while two others were injured in a car accident here on Tuesday, said the police.

The car rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside, killing two persons — Om Parkash (32) and his daughter Yuvika (3), the police said.
The accident took place near the Uchi Bassi area here when four members of a family were returning home from Jalandhar in their car, they added.

Parkash’s wife and another person sustained injuries and they were rushed to a hospital, the police added.

