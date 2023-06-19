Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh University student dies in Kharar hit-&-run

Chandigarh University student dies in Kharar hit-&-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 19, 2023 01:15 AM IST

Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against an unidentified driver of the SUV (Delhi registered Mahindra XUV-500)

A student of Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, was killed after a speeding SUV hit his motorcycle near Rurka village in Kharar on Sunday.

Victim Maurya Attri, 20, a resident of Shivjot Enclave and a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, was a computer science student of Chandigarh University. (Stock photo)
Victim Maurya Attri, 20, a resident of Shivjot Enclave and a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, was a computer science student of Chandigarh University. (Stock photo)

The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against an unidentified driver of the SUV (Delhi registered Mahindra XUV-500).

Victim Maurya Attri, 20, a resident of Shivjot Enclave and a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, was a computer science student of Chandigarh University.

According to police, the complainant, victim’s uncle said he had come to Gharuan for some work and while returning to Kharar, he was following Maurya in his car as Maurya was riding a motorcycle. When Maurya reached near Rurka village, a speeding SUV coming from the wrong side hit his bike after which he fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. The driver fled the spot.

He said that he rushed Maurya to civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police said they have booked the unidentified SUV driver and further probe is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh university
chandigarh university
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out