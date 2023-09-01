News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Migrant, nephew drown in Yamuna in Panipat

Migrant, nephew drown in Yamuna in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 01, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Police said the duo had gone to take a dip in the river on the occasion of Purnima when they got caught in the flow of water and drowned

A migrant and his nephew drowned in Yamuna river near Sanauli village of Panipat, police said on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Nand Kishor, 19, and his nephew Nanha, 18, both natives of Budaun of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the duo had gone to take a dip in the river on the occasion of Purnima when they got caught in the flow of water and drowned. The bodies were fished out after a search operation last several hours. Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and inquest proceedings initiated.

A migrant and his nephew drowned in Yamuna river near Sanauli village of Panipat, police said on Thursday. (HT File)
