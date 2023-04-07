Days after attack, barber dies in Ambala’s Saha

Days after a 20-year-old youth was allegedly attacked by two unidentified men in Kesri village of Saha block, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said. Vijay Kumar, who was a trainee at a saloon, and the youngest among four orphaned siblings, was brutally attacked by unidentified persons in Kesri village of Saha block on March 31. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deceased is Vijay Kumar, who was a trainee at a saloon, and the youngest among four orphaned siblings.

His elder brother Ajay Kumar said that on March 7, Vijay had gone to visit his maternal grandfather.

“On March 31, I got a call from one Aman who told me that Vijay had been attacked by some men near Kesri bus stand. We reached the spot and took him to Adesh Hospital. As he had suffered injuries near the neck, Vijay was unable to speak and was operated upon twice. Later, he managed to inform us that two masked men had attacked him, whose identity remains unknown,” Ajay’s police statement read.

As Vijay was unable to record a statement, a case under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons on his brother’s complaint, at Saha police station on Wednesday.

It remains unclear what led to the grievous attack on him. He had no enmity with anyone, Ajay had claimed.

Inspector Jeet Singh, SHO, Saha police station, said, “Due to the injuries, the man died at the hospital. An FIR was already registered and murder charges will be added accordingly. The accused will be traced and arrested.”