Transfer Chandigarh to Punjab on priority: Sukhbir to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned “attempts” by the central government to back out from solemn guarantees given to Punjab vis-à-vis the status of Chandigarh and demanded it be transferred to the state on priority.
In a statement here, the SAD chief also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in his ministers who were “spreading discord with provocative statements”.
He said Punjabis’ sentiments were attached with the issue of status of Chandigarh and Punjabi-speaking areas being left out of the state.
“Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat not only threw caution to the winds while speaking out on these sensitive subjects, but has also tried to change the established position of the nation vis-à-vis the status of Chandigarh. I request him not to make such controversial statements emphasising Rajasthan’s right over Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as they will be taken as conflict of interest since he is from Rajasthan and in-charge of the Punjab BJP unit,” he added.
Taking umbrage to the union minister’s new plan on how the future of Chandigarh would be decided, Sukhbir said, “It is not in the ambit of Shekhawat to make a decision on this matter. This is a closed chapter. The UT status of Chandigarh is purely temporary pending transfer to Punjab.”
The SAD chief said Punjab was the only state in the country which did not get to retain its capital after reorganisation. “We were assured that Chandigarh will be transferred to us and this was further ratified by a Government of India proclamation in 1970. This was followed by the Rajiv-Longowal accord which gave Chandigarh to Punjab and was ratified by both houses of Parliament,”he added.
“It is a sad day for democracy that after all these proclamations and assurances, Chandigarh has still not been transferred to Punjab and now plans are afoot to lay new terms and conditions to determine its status,”Sukhbir said further.
He also expressed shock at Shekhawat’s announcement that Rajasthan had an equal right over the BBMB. He said this statement was completely illogical and without any merit.
“Punjab waters were given to Rajasthan against all riparian norms at the dictatorial command of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The same ploy was tried to hand over our river waters to Haryana through the SYL before the Centre was stopped in its tracks by consistent opposition from the SAD,” he added.
U.P.: Newborn baby stolen from Meerut hospital recovered
Police recovered the newborn baby boy, allegedly stolen from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, from a house in Phoolbagh locality here late on Wednesday night. Station house officer, medical college police station, Bacchu Singh said the accused Keshav alias Deepak was identified through video footage and he along with his team raided the house in Phoolbagh colony late on Wednesday and recovered Deepak.
Irregular water supply dries up festive mood in Taloja
While the city is soaked in Ganeshotsav festivities, irregular water supply proves to be a dampener for the residents of Taloja during the festive times. While for some, there is no water supply at all, others complain of receiving water with low pressure in their homes. Riaz Hamdule, 46, of Blue Fig tower lamented that all efforts have been made to improve the supply.
Focus on LS seats which BJP lost in 2019, say party leaders in west U.P. meet
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and party's state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal held meetings with party's west U. P functionaries in Ghaziabad on Thursday and reiterated party's desire to focus on those Lok Sabha seats that the party lost in U.P. in the 2019 general election.
World saw power of Yoga, traditional Indian medicines during Covid: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Bengaluru on Thursday the world saw the power of Yoga and traditional systems of alternative medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic when the “fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”. He was speaking after inaugurating 'Kshemavana', a wellness centre set up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations
Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19. Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them. As per police, Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.
