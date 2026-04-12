Transformer thefts cripples supply in Ludhiana circles, PSPCL blames organised scrap nexus

A surge in transformer thefts across Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) Ludhiana circles has significantly disrupted power supply, with officials attributing the rise to an organised scrap network targeting critical infrastructure components. A PSPCL employee repairs a transformer in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The incidents, which have escalated over recent months, are no longer being treated as isolated acts of pilferage.

Senior PSPCL functionaries say the pattern points to a coordinated racket extracting copper windings, coils and other high-value fittings from transformers, rendering them unserviceable and triggering sudden outages across residential, rural and industrial areas.

According to internal PSPCL data, 1,885 transformers had been rendered defunct due to theft till December 2025, compared with 1,176 during the corresponding period last year. The financial loss has climbed to ₹814.72 lakh. The highest number of cases has been reported from suburban circles (1,033), followed by Khanna circle (800).

Despite FIRs being registered in every instance by the concerned subdivision officers (SDOs), police investigations have yielded no substantive breakthrough so far, compounding the utility’s concerns.

PSPCL chief engineer (Central Zone) Jagdev Singh Hans said all thefts are being formally reported, but acknowledged the absence of arrests.

“We are filing a police complaint for every missing transformer and every stolen component through the concerned SDO. But till now, not even one real culprit has been caught. We expect better results from the police department,” he said.

Hans underlined that the theft chain cannot operate without a ready market for stolen material, pointing to the scrap trade as the critical link.

“The real culprit will be found where this transformer scrap is going. Copper and dismantled parts are not stolen without buyers waiting for them. Unless the police reach the scrap purchasers, the main accused will never be exposed,” he added. Other officials also echoed similar concerns, stating that while suspects are occasionally detained, investigations seldom extend to the end buyers.

“Even when someone is picked up, they are later let off. But the bigger question remains unanswered: where is all this stolen transformer material being sold? That is where the real racket exists,” an official said.

The trend has intensified sharply in the latest quarter, with 609 theft cases reported this year against 358 during the same period last year, indicating a more aggressive targeting of vulnerable installations.

Officials said the fallout is immediate and widespread, with feeder disruptions, delays in supply restoration and repeated transformer replacements placing additional strain on field staff.