Transport commissioner directed to refund ₹25k for failing to issue allot fancy number
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Punjab and Regional Transport Office’s state transport commissioner to refund ₹25,000 to a Ludhiana resident for “failing” to allot a fancy number.
Gaganvir Singh Gill of Machhiwara in Ludhiana filed a complaint against the commissioner at the Punjab and Regional Transport Office, Ludhiana, alleging that in order to number PB10HC0006. for his Toyota Innova car, he participated in a bid on their e-auction portal held from November 15 to 21 in 2020 for
He alleged that he paid ₹1,000 on November 17, 2020 as participation charges and being the only bidder for that number, he was assigned the fancy number after paying its reserve price of ₹25,000.
Gill applied for permanent registration of the number, but the authorities failed to process the application in the due course of 15 days from the date of issuance of allotment letter which expired on December 5, 2020.
As a result, the allotment of reserved numbers stood cancelled and it was released for the public e-auction. Gill took up the matter with the authorities about the delay on their part in processing and finalising his application in time despite payment of road tax on time, but they allegedly did not pay any heed.
The order
The commission’s order mentioned that the authorities did not turn up despite service of notice, hence they were proceeded ex parte, before observing that the deficiency in service as well as unfair trade practice on the part of the opposition party was proved.
It directed them to refund ₹25,000 to the complainant and also to pay a compository amount of ₹15,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.
“The above said order shall be complied with by the Opposite Parties jointly and severally within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of its copy, failing which they shall be liable to pay additional cost of Rs.5000/- apart from above relief,” the order read.
Chandigarh appoints 30 medical officers on deputation from Haryana
The UT administration on Tuesday appointed 30 medical officers, from the panel of 44 Haryana-based doctors, on deputation period in Chandigarh. With these appointments, UT Administration has filled all the 164 posts of medical officers in Chandigarh, with the doctors from Punjab, Haryana and a few from other states.
New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister
Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes. Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Zinc sulphate supply: Inquiry by former judge indicts six Haryana officials
Indicting six officials, including the then managing director of Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Jagdeep Singh Brar, for their actions which gave financial benefits to a private firm engaged in the supply of zinc sulphate, a fact-finding inquiry conducted by retired district and sessions judge, RP Bhasin, has recommended departmental action against the officials. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said that recommendations for departmental action were pending at the highest level.
Only 7% of Chandigarh’s adults inoculated with booster dose of Covid vaccine
Only 7% of Chandigarh's adult population have taken the booster (third) dose of Covid vaccine so far, data shared by the UT health department revealed. Far in Chandigarh, only 60,530 adults (including all categories) — adding up to 7.18% — have taken the third dose as of Tuesday. Senior citizens without comorbidities, adults (18 to 59 years of age) were later allowed to take a paid third dose of vaccine at private hospitals.
PU exam cancelled after being held at centre day before schedule
BA/BCom LLB sixth semester exam held on July 15 in Jalalabad, before being held again the next day at remaining centres Panjab University has cancelled a BA/BCom Bachelor of Laws (LLB) sixth semester exam held on July 16, after the examination for the same paper was held a day before the scheduled date at one of the examination centres in Punjab. The university, however, had to cancel the examination after the matter came to light.
