Transport commissioner directed to refund 25k for failing to issue allot fancy number

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Punjab and Regional Transport Office’s state transport commissioner to refund ₹25,000 to a Ludhiana resident for “failing” to allot a fancy number.

Gaganvir Singh Gill of Machhiwara in Ludhiana filed a complaint against the commissioner at the Punjab and Regional Transport Office, Ludhiana, alleging that in order to number PB10HC0006. for his Toyota Innova car, he participated in a bid on their e-auction portal held from November 15 to 21 in 2020 for

He alleged that he paid ₹1,000 on November 17, 2020 as participation charges and being the only bidder for that number, he was assigned the fancy number after paying its reserve price of ₹25,000.

Gill applied for permanent registration of the number, but the authorities failed to process the application in the due course of 15 days from the date of issuance of allotment letter which expired on December 5, 2020.

As a result, the allotment of reserved numbers stood cancelled and it was released for the public e-auction. Gill took up the matter with the authorities about the delay on their part in processing and finalising his application in time despite payment of road tax on time, but they allegedly did not pay any heed.

The order

The commission’s order mentioned that the authorities did not turn up despite service of notice, hence they were proceeded ex parte, before observing that the deficiency in service as well as unfair trade practice on the part of the opposition party was proved.

It directed them to refund ₹25,000 to the complainant and also to pay a compository amount of ₹15,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

“The above said order shall be complied with by the Opposite Parties jointly and severally within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of its copy, failing which they shall be liable to pay additional cost of Rs.5000/- apart from above relief,” the order read.

