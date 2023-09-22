Travel agent among 2 booked for duping city resident of 30 lakh

A travel agent and one other man has been booked for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹30 lakh and providing them with a fake visa for an overseas trip. The inspector said the police are on a hunt to to apprehend the accused. (iStock)

The FIR was lodged against Dharminder Singh of Manjit Nagar and Balvir Singh of Dugri on the statement of Abhishek Gaba, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar near Jalandhar bypass.

Gaba, who was keen on going abroad, shared his wish with his acquaintance, Dharminder, who introduced him to Balvir, the travel agent. The complainant alleged that Balvir assured him of arranging a Canada visa.

The accused allegedly took a sum of ₹30 lakh from the victim in multiple installments. The agent then handed him a visa for Canada which turned out to be fake. When Gaba confronted the accused, they allegedly threatened him.

He alleged that Dharminder and Balvir had conspired to dupe him.

Inspector Harjit Singh, the station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, revealed that Gaba filed the complaint on September 30, 2022. After an year-long investigation into the matter, the police have lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The inspector said that the police are currently on a hunt to apprehend the accused, and there are allegations that they have defrauded others in a similar manner.

