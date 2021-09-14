Travel agents dupe former MLA’s son of 25 lakh in Ludhiana

Two travel agents have been booked for duping a former MLA’s son of ₹25 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.

The accused, Sahibjit Singh of Rajgarh Estate and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, had allegedly promised to send former MLA Prem Mittal’s grandson, Nirvan, to Canada, but did not deliver on it.

The complainant, Ashok Mittal of Dugri Phase-1, said the couple had taken ₹25 lakh from him, but neither did they arrange to send his son abroad nor did they refund the money.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The police will arrest the accused soon.