Tribal area devp among govt’s top priorities: Sukhu at Pangi valley

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said all-round development of the state, including tribal areas, is among the top priorities of the government. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays stone of a project in Pangi valley, Chamba, on Monday (HT Photo)

The chief minister was in the remote Pangi valley in Chamba district to inaugurate developmental projects.

He added that the state government’s doors are always open to opportunities for the development of the tribal areas.

Sukhu said the state government is committed to every section of the society, including tribal communities.

Addressing mediapersons, he added the state government is providing full support to all schemes and there was no shortage of money.

It is for the first time that Himachal Day celebrations, scheduled for April 15, will be held at the remote Valley. The event will be held at Killar, the valley’s headquarters.

Assuring people of prompt redressal of their issues, Sukhu announced ₹25 lakh each for the construction of women’s community centres in Dharwas and Lunj. He allocated ₹10 lakh for the completion of another such centre in Lunj, and ₹1 lakh each for purchasing necessary equipment for the three centres.

Encouraging people to establish solar power plants on private land, the CM said, “The state government will offer a 5% interest subsidy for setting up solar energy projects ranging from 250 KW to 1 MW in tribal areas. In non-tribal regions, projects between 250 KW and 1 MW will receive a 4% interest subsidy.” He added that projects exceeding 1 MW will be eligible for a 3% interest subsidy.

The chief minister dedicated developmental projects worth crores to the people of Pangi during his visit. In Killar, he laid the foundation stones for various projects, including residential quarters for agriculture department (at a cost of ₹3.75 crore), additional rooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Lunj, and Government Senior Secondary School, Mindhal, each to be constructed at an outlay of ₹1.5 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for a sub-market yard in Killar worth ₹2.13 crore, an office building for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), to be built at a cost of ₹49.42 lakh and health sub-centres at Rei and Hudan tehsils, each costing ₹1.99 crore.