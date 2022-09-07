Tribal heroes made immense contributions to the freedom struggle: CM
The chief minister said that there were four Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state, and the state government was paying special attention to the needs of the tribal areas
SHIMLA: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the brave heroes belonging to the tribal communities contributed significantly to the freedom struggle.
Thakur was addressing a programme on the theme “Contribution of Tribal Heroes in the Freedom Struggle” on Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus in Shimla.
The programme was jointly organised by HPU’s Institute of Tribal Studies, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, New Delhi, and All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “Freedom fighter Tilka Majhi organised the Paharia tribe against the atrocities of the British East India Company and attacked the Company Fund, for which he was sentenced to death. The great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda also revolted against British rule.” The CM said that many tribal heroes, including Thalakal Chanthu, Nilambar, Radho ji Bhangre took part in the freedom struggle.
“Many freedom fighters were sent to jail, and others were hanged to death, Thakur added.
He said that many heroes like Munshi Saje Ram, Thakur Devi Singh, Thakur Shiv Chand of Lahaul Spiti and Jangi Ram and Bhag Saran of Kinnaur district played an important role in the freedom movement.
Thakur said that during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, people got an opportunity to know the stories of many unsung freedom fighters.
He said that it is very important for the youth to know about the history of the country and freedom fighters. The CM said that the state government was committed to the all-around development of the state.
He said that under the tribal sub-plan, a provision of ₹3,619 crore was made for the tribal areas from the year 2018-19 to 2022-23. During this period, a budget provision of more than ₹1,000 crore was also made for the transport sector, and the construction of roads, bridges and buildings under the tribal sub-plan.
Thakur said that connectivity in the tribal areas has been strengthened during the last four and a half years, and the land was being provided to the tribal people for cultivation under the Forest Rights Act.
The chief minister said that there were four Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state, and the state government was paying special attention to the needs of the tribal areas. The CM also announced ₹2 crore for an alumni building at HPU.
Earlier, Thakur inaugurated an exhibition on tribal freedom fighters and, also honoured freedom fighter Dayanand Negi.
Sharad Chavan, the keynote speaker at the event, said that the tribal heroes not only contributed immensely to the freedom struggle but also made an important contribution to the protection of water, forest and land.
“The history of tribal heroes has been all-encompassing and all-embracing. He said that the youth should be made aware of the life and values of these heroes,” he said.
Member of the national commission for scheduled tribes, Milind Thatte, gave detailed information about the functions and activities of the commission. HPU vice-chancellor, Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Pro vice-chancellor Prof Jyoti Prakash and Prof Chandra Mohan were among others present on the occasion.
