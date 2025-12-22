Tribunal rejects Ambala man’s 10-lakh compensation claim in 2017 road accident

Observing that the ‘mere occurrence of an accident does not prove rash or negligent driving’, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, dismissed a compensation claim of ₹10 lakh filed by an injured man, holding that he failed to prove negligence on the part of the driver. The tribunal noted that the claimant had also recorded a statement during police proceedings, supporting the version that no party was responsible for the accident. (iStock)

In an order dated December 19, the tribunal said that compensation under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act can be granted only if the claimant proves that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle. In the present case, the claimant failed to discharge this burden.

The tribunal relied on the daily diary report (DDR) recorded soon after the accident, in which the driver said that while travelling from the Bilaspur side, reflection from the headlights of an oncoming vehicle caused his car to collide with a tractor-trolley moving ahead. Both the driver and the claimant sustained injuries in the mishap. The driver had stated that no one was at fault.

The tribunal noted that the claimant had also recorded a statement during police proceedings, supporting the version that no party was responsible for the accident. “It can be reasonably concluded that the accident occurred due to the reflection of headlights of an oncoming vehicle and not because of rash or negligent driving,” the tribunal observed.

Finding no reason to rely on the claimant’s later testimony alleging negligence, the tribunal reiterated that an accident by itself does not establish rash or negligent driving. Consequently, the claimant was held not entitled to any compensation.

The claim was filed by Dinesh Kumar, 30, a resident of Panjlasa village in Ambala district, in August 2020. He had sought compensation for injuries suffered in a road accident on December 3, 2017, while travelling from Saharanpur to his village.

Though the driver and owner of the car were proceeded against ex parte for non-appearance, the insurance company contested the claim. After considering the evidence on record, the tribunal dismissed the petition.