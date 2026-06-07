Tributes paid to army officer killed during anti-terror op in Rajouri

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, chief secretary Atal Dulloo and General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Sunday paid tributes to Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who died after falling into a deep gorge during an anti-terror operation in Dori Mal forests of Rajouri district on Saturday.

Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami. (File)

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Lieutenant Goswami was part of the army’s search party involved in Operation Sheruwali, which entered its 15th day on Sunday.

The operation was launched to eliminate two to three Pakistani terrorists.

“The young officer slipped and fell into a 30-metre-deep gorge in the Dori Mal forests while participating in the search operation. He later succumbed to his injuries,” said a police officer.

The incident occurred around 4.45 pm on Saturday.

The Nagrota based White Knight Corps shared the information on X.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who made the supreme sacrifice while undertaking operational duties in an area marked by rugged terrain, steep cliffs and adverse weather conditions. His unwavering devotion to duty, indomitable spirit and selfless service to the Nation will remain an enduring inspiration to all ranks. White Knight Corps stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul.”

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