Tricity area reports 9 fresh Covid cases; no deaths

The tricity area recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, an uptick from four cases reported on October 11.

No fatality owing to the virus, however, was reported in the tricity area for a week straight. It was on October 5 when two patients, one each from Chandigarh and Panchkula, had succumbed to the virus.

Of the nine cases reported on Tuesday, five surfaced in Chandigarh, while two patients each got infected in Panchkula and Mohali.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active case tally stood at 61 on Tuesday, of which 39 are in Chandigarh, 15 in Mohali and seven in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,285 positive cases, of which 64,426 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded to date are 68,761. Among these, 67,678 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,745 includes 30,360 recoveries and 378 casualties.